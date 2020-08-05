Catholic Charities’ Christmas in July virtual auction raised over $14K

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit organization’s virtual auction raised money to help those affected by the pandemic.

Catholic Charities of Gainesville hosted a Christmas in July virtual auction that raised $14,895.

The organization auctioned off trips, gift baskets of food and pet treats.

The funds will help those who have been affected during the pandemic and need help with rent, utilities, food, and internet access.

“Whatever it is that people need, we’re trying to adapt and meet those needs in the community,” said Catholic Charities Regional Director John Barli. “It just shows the tremendous amount of giving in this community for those who need help.”

Barli said since April 1, the organization has helped 585 families during the pandemic.

