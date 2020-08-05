Advertisement

Community members hold a candlelight memorial for two Alachua County Public School employees

Around 100 people met to remember Troyann Hamm and Andrew Lovette ahead of a school board meeting
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

A candlelight memorial outside of the Alachua County School District office remembered the lives of two long time employees. A family member with a deceased employee said, "And she always showed love to everyone's child."

Andrew Lovette and Troyann Hamm both died with COVID-19. The cause of death is not yet known but a group of about 100, made up of family members and strangers, mourned the loss. For more than two decades, Hamm was a school bus driver and left a mark on students across the county.

Antwuan Hamm, the son of Troyann, said, "She is what you call a true figure of a legend. Wherever she went she made you smile, she made you laugh, she defended you when people mistreated you and she showed you love all the time."

As people honored the lives of Hamm and Lovette outside the school district office, the board member’s meeting aired inside as members talked about reopening and sent their condolences to the families.

Alachua County Superintendent Karen Clarke said, "If nothing else the children knew that miss ann loved them even though she was tough on them."

Getting to business on the start of the school year began with a tweak in the calendar year. Clarke added, "We needed to make adjustments to the calendar to recoup those ten days so the team has been working back and forth to try to contain those days and figure out the best way to make that calendar work."

The 2020-2021 draft calendar is available here. The board will vote on its approval in their August 18 meeting.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

