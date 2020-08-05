Florida Education Association Files Injunction against Governor Ron Desantis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday night, a teacher's union filed an injunction against the state to lift the requirement to reopen brick and mortar schools.

The Florida Education Association is suing Governor Ron Desantis, the Florida Department of Education, and the Mayor of Miami Dade County.

The suit argues requiring brick and mortar schools to reopen violates the Florida Constitution.

