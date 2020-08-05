Advertisement

Florida Education Association Files Injunction against Governor Ron Desantis

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday night, a teacher's union filed an injunction against the state to lift the requirement to reopen brick and mortar schools.

The Florida Education Association is suing Governor Ron Desantis, the Florida Department of Education, and the Mayor of Miami Dade County.

The suit argues requiring brick and mortar schools to reopen violates the Florida Constitution.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Registered Sex Offender Arrested for Sexual Battery of a Minor

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A registered sex offender is sitting in the Marion County Jail after sexual battery of a minor.

News

Sex offender arrested

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Teachers Union Files Injunction

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Community members hold a candlelight memorial for two Alachua County Public School employees

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Around 100 people met to remember Troyann Hamm and Andrew Lovette ahead of a school board meeting.

Latest News

News

Memorial for 2 ACPS employees

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|

News

In Case You Missed It

Updated: 37 minutes ago
AJ Willy gives you the latest news happening in North Central Florida you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

In Case You Missed It

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

NFRMC receives PGH environmental excellence award

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A medical center in north central Florida received national recognition for its efforts to help patients and the environment.

News

Marion County teachers head back to school - 6pm

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Algal bloom reported at Little Orange Lake

Updated: 6 hours ago
Algal blooms typically happen in Florida when there are warm temperatures, rain can also be a contributing factor.