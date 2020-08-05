Advertisement

Gainesville Black Professionals launched its Minority Business Directory

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization launched a directory to connect minority business owners to more customers and consumers throughout north central Florida.

Gainesville Black Professionals launched a minority business directory on Wednesday.

The goal of the directory is to foster economic equality and opportunity by bridging the equity gap within the community.

The directory is free for business owners to join.

“When the George Floyd incident occurred and everybody was asking for minority-owned businesses,” said Virginia Grant, the executive director of Gainesville Black Professionals. “They really wanted to support the black business community. We were getting so many requests for it. We decided that we were going to go ahead and go digital with it now.”

Feathr volunteers, Taylor Spangler and Thomas Storey, assisted in setting up and designing the directory on the GBP website.

“I think there are a lot of folks who are recognizing that every time they spend money, they are voting with their dollars,” Spangler said. “Being able to support minority-owned businesses who wouldn’t be on our radar—specifically seeking those out and having a place to do that is a great opportunity for consumers in the area.”

Spangler said there will be more features on the directory in the future.

“The directory will include a more interactive map so people will be able to visualize everything that has a storefront if it’s a physical location,” Spangler said.

Grant said she is looking forward for the growth of the directory.

“We’re going to do a lot of things to make sure we are exposing the directory, therefore exposing the businesses,” Grant said.

The organization will start its series of marketing seminars for small business owners on August 19 and it will host a leadership conference and expo on January 9, 2021.

To view the directory, visit http://gbpinc.org/directory.html

