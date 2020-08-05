Advertisement

Gainesville Police investigates morning shooting

Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police Department(Ruelle Fludd)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police is investigating a shooting in northeast Gainesville.

Police officers were called to the unit block of NE 42nd Pl on Wednesday morning (6:30 a.m.), where they found a female who had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim received first aid on the scene and was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers on the scene received conflicting information about the incident and are continuing to investigate.

GPD detectives ask anyone who has information in connection to the shooting to contact GPD Detectives at 352-393-7710 or can remain anonymous by contacting the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ocala City Council approves face mask ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli and Julia Laude
The City of Ocala has approved an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in indoor locations.

News

Three confirmed COVID-19 cases at GRACE Marketplace

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
New positive COVID-19 case found in local government sponsored homeless camp

News

Ocala Veterans Affairs to host virtual groundbreaking event

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will host a virtual groundbreaking viewing of the construction of their new Ocala clinic at 10 am.

News

Marion County Pets: Burgess and Pooh

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Latest News

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Burgess and Pooh

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

University of Florida’s Consumer Sentiment Index dropped in July

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Researchers say the nation's consumer sentiment dropped more than five points while Florida dropped by two.

News

University of Florida’s Consumer Sentiment Index dropped in July

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Alachua County is accepting applications for Citizen Climate Advisory Committee

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The group will advise the joint water and climate policy board on climate change issues.

News

Ocala police are investigating who knocked over Horse Fever statue

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala police are trying to identify a group of individuals because one may have damaged a statue downtown Monday night.

News

Ocala police are investigating who knocked over Horse Fever statue

Updated: 9 hours ago