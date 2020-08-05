Gainesville Police investigates morning shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police is investigating a shooting in northeast Gainesville.

Police officers were called to the unit block of NE 42nd Pl on Wednesday morning (6:30 a.m.), where they found a female who had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim received first aid on the scene and was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers on the scene received conflicting information about the incident and are continuing to investigate.

GPD detectives ask anyone who has information in connection to the shooting to contact GPD Detectives at 352-393-7710 or can remain anonymous by contacting the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.