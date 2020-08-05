Marion County Pets: Burgess and Pooh

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Burgess is an 8-year-old male mixed breed dog. They say this sweet senior loves playtime with their other shelter dogs and a refreshing dip in the pool afterward. This happy guy might be a great compliment to your life.

Pooh is a 2-year-old female kitty who’s ready to find new cat trees to climb. They say she has lots of love to give and has an eye on a sunny windowsill somewhere near you.

If you’re looking for a way to get out and about, the shelter is looking for help keeping all their dogs active! They invite people to contact them to volunteer with walking the dogs.

Adoptions are normally $50, but you can find a new best friend for just $25 through the end of the month.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit the Animal Services page on Marion County’s website.

