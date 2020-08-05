NFRMC receives PGH environmental excellence award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A medical center in north central Florida received national recognition for its efforts to help patients and the environment.

North Florida Regional Medical Center received a Practice Green Health environmental excellence award.

The medical center was awarded for its efforts to eliminate the use of mercury in its healthcare practices and put measures in place to prevent the use of it in the future.

“Mercury, what it does unfortunately it can actually cause sleep deprivation, it can also cause tremors, as well as cognitive impairment if it’s around our patients or employees,” said Samuel Boadi, NFRMC associate administrator. “So in order to prevent that, that’s why we went mercury-free.

The Practice Green Health award process allows applicants to share insights within the healthcare sector to build teams to create more avenues for sustainability.

“The environment is one thing we have in common and with that it is our job, responsibility and duty as an organization to ensure we have a safe environment for our patients and employees,” Boadi said.

