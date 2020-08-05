Ocala City Council approves face mask ordinance

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Face coverings will soon be required in the City of Ocala.

The Ocala City Council approved the emergency ordinance requiring face coverings for indoor locations on Tuesday night.

There are exceptions to the face covering rule, however. Children under the age of seven, persons who have trouble breathing due to chronic pre-existing conditions, those who cannot “tolerate a facial covering for a medical sensory or any other condition which makes it difficult for them to utilize a face covering and function in public,” those exercising while six feet away from another individual, and restaurant and bar patrons that are eating and drinking, are some of the exemptions to the face covering rules.

According to the ordinance, a first time offender will receive a verbal warning, which includes “education about the dangers of non-compliance,” a second offense will include a written warning, while a third, and all subsequent offenses, will include a $25 fine.

The approved ordinance will become effective in 10 days or upon Mayor Kent Guinn’s signature. Within those 10 days the Mayor does have the option to veto the ordinance.

Click HERE for the complete face mask ordinance.

