Ocala police are investigating who knocked over Horse Fever statue

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are trying to identify a group of individuals because one may have damaged a statue downtown Monday night.

The "Horse Fever" statue was knocked over.

While the property destruction itself was not caught on camera, a member of the group was seen running from the scene.

Horse Fever statue knocked over (Ocala PD)

