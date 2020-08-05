Ocala police are investigating who knocked over Horse Fever statue
Ocala police are trying to identify a group of individuals because one may have damaged a statue downtown Monday night.
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are trying to identify a group of individuals because one may have damaged a statue downtown Monday night.
The "Horse Fever" statue was knocked over.
While the property destruction itself was not caught on camera, a member of the group was seen running from the scene.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.