Ocala police are investigating who knocked over Horse Fever statue

Ocala police are trying to identify a group of individuals because one may have damaged a statue downtown Monday night.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are trying to identify a group of individuals because one may have damaged a statue downtown Monday night.

The "Horse Fever" statue was knocked over.

While the property destruction itself was not caught on camera, a member of the group was seen running from the scene.

Horse Fever statue knocked over
Horse Fever statue knocked over(Ocala PD)

