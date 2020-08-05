Ocala police are looking for man who helped officer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After Ocala police say an officer was assaulted, they are asking for the community’s help to find a man they want to thank.

Police say last Friday night, Officer Prather was trying to take a suspect into custody at the Winn-Dixie Plaza on North Pine Avenue.

He says the man began hitting the officer, pulling him to the ground.

The two tussled as more than 20 people watched. One man helped the officer hold the suspect down until back-up could arrive.

Police want to thank the man who helped the officer that night.

