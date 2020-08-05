Ocala Veterans Affairs to host virtual groundbreaking event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will host a virtual groundbreaking viewing of the construction of their new Ocala facility at 10 am.

The new facility will consolidate the Cascades of Ocala and Ocala West into a single, state of the art clinic.

Services offered at the 45,499 square foot clinic will include primary care, mental health, audiology, optometry, podiatry, and other services by tele-health.

Associate Director at the Lake City VA, Chad Adams, said they hope to continue building more clinics including one in clay county in September.

"We look at our demographic to see what veterans need and then we try to offer those services at a location convenient to them," said Adams.

This week all facilities have started using a new procedure allowing for a touch-free check in process for appointments.

Another feature bing offers is COVID Coach, an app to help Veterans with mental health during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.