Registered Sex Offender Arrested for Sexual Battery of a Minor
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sex offender was arrested for sexual battery on a minor and Marion County Deputies say there may be more victims.
Marion county deputies say 36-year-old Travis Rogers engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year-old.
The interaction began through online messaging before the victim says he assaulted her in his vehicle.
Because of his status as a sex offender Rodgers is being held on no-bond at the Marion County Jail.
