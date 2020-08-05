Registered Sex Offender Arrested for Sexual Battery of a Minor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sex offender was arrested for sexual battery on a minor and Marion County Deputies say there may be more victims.

Marion county deputies say 36-year-old Travis Rogers engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year-old.

The interaction began through online messaging before the victim says he assaulted her in his vehicle.

Because of his status as a sex offender Rodgers is being held on no-bond at the Marion County Jail.

