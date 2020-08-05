State Correction’s Officer in Marion County Dies from COVID-19
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A second state correction's officer has died with coronavirus, and this officer worked in North Central Florida.
The State Department of Law Enforcement confirmed officer Joseph Foster died of COVID-19.
The Miami Herald reports Foster lived in Gainesville and worked at the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Marion County.
The facility is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.
So far 472 of the approximately 800 inmates have tested positive.
