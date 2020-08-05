Advertisement

State Correction’s Officer in Marion County Dies from COVID-19

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A second state correction's officer has died with coronavirus, and this officer worked in North Central Florida.

The State Department of Law Enforcement confirmed officer Joseph Foster died of COVID-19.

The Miami Herald reports Foster lived in Gainesville and worked at the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Marion County.

The facility is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

So far 472 of the approximately 800 inmates have tested positive.

