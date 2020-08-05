Advertisement

Three confirmed COVID-19 cases at GRACE Marketplace

By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County has confirmed new COVID-19 cases at GRACE Marketplace.

According to the Director of Alachua Health Department Paul Myers, there have been three positive novel coronavirus cases at the local government sponsored homeless camp.

Those three individuals have been approved and are staying at a local hotel.

COVID-19 testing has been taking place at GRACE Marketplace since May. County commissioners discussed the need for isolated sheltering in a previous meeting. They said FEMA can reimburse them for using emergency funding to house the homeless, who have been infected.

