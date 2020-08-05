UF grad Williams to play in Europe

(WCJB) -Former University of Florida basketball player Zada Williams has signed a contract to play for MBK Ruzomberok of the Extraliga league in Slovakia. Williams joins one of the most successful franchises in the league, as MBK Ruzomberok went 19-0 last season.

Williams, a 6-foot-2 post player, averaged 10.4 points and led the Gators with 7.2 rebounds per game as a senior. She also shot over 60 percent from the field, establishing the second best single season mark in UF history.

Williams was a two-year starter at Florida after transferring from Miami and helped the Gators to a seven-win improvement in the 2019-20 season.

