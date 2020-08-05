Advertisement

University of Florida’s Consumer Sentiment Index dropped in July

Researchers say the nation's consumer sentiment dropped more than five points while Florida dropped by two.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is still uncertainty about the economy among residents of Florida.

The University of Florida’s Consumer Sentiment Index dropped in July after two months of increases during the pandemic.

Researchers say the nation's consumer sentiment dropped more than five points while Florida dropped by two.

The personal financial situation of respondents is slightly above last month's total.

The study found people are less optimistic about next year than they were for this time last year.

Peoples' perceptions of the national economy also dropped about five points from last month.

Most households are significantly more likely to make a major purchase, compared to March and April.

