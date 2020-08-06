Adopt-A-Teacher list grows in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

A Google Document, ten pages long, filled with teachers across Alachua County ask for a helping hand for their return back to school. “Yes and it’s growing, everyday me and my teammate are putting more names on there and more lists,” said one organizer of the list.

With the help of friends and community members, first-grade teacher Chelsea Bowlin invites educators to set up their Amazon wishlist. "If my whole list was bought I'd probably cry."

They can also set up a 'Teacher Pay Teacher' class fund to buy learning tools created by other educators. This upcoming school year will be like none other and Bowlin says stocking up on supplies relieves a bit of stress.

"Do you need things in person, do you need things for online? I try to do a little bit of both figuring that some point of the year, we'll be back in the classroom. At some point we'll be all online so just trying to prepare for everything this year has been a bit challenging and that's why I think people need more things. Teachers are trying to get more than they normally would at the beginning of the school year so."

Send an email to teachers4changealachua@gmail.com to get added to the list as a teacher.

