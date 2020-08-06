Advertisement

Alachua County reports 5.7% overall positive COVID-19 test rate

(WYMT)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County health department is now reporting a 5.7% overall positive COVID-19 test rate, which is less than half that of the state’s average.

Over the last five days, the median age for positive cases are those in their late thirties. According to Alachua County Director of Public Health Paul Myers says a lot of the transmission happening within homes.

“If you have the opportunity to use your own bathroom, do that,” said Myers. “I know in many cases that’s not possible but really try and limit the spread within the household, understanding how this is spread.”

Myers also said the department has tested more than 70,000 people since the outbreak.

The County saw an increase of 90 positive infections from Wednesday to Thursday. You can find the latest numbers from across the state and in North Central Florida HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SFC Teaching Zoo offers digital zoo experience

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A college is making sure to give people the zoo experience at the comfort of their homes.

Local

FDLE issues missing child alert for five-month-old baby from Williston

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert on a five-month-old baby who was last seen in Williston with a 15-year-old.

News

School Reopening Case Delayed

Updated: 1 hour ago
The case challenging the opening of brick and mortar schools is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee, delaying the case. It's now clear some schools will open before this case is resolved.

News

Sen. Keith Perry talks recent OP-ED he penned talking about COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
In a newspaper op-ed piece, Perry wrote that participating in outdoor recreation is a safe way for families to get exercise while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Latest News

News

Sen. Perry talks outdoor social distancing

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Food giveaway feeds hundreds of Marion County residents

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Food giveaway feeds hundreds of Marion County residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
After a successful food distribution in June, Senator Keith Perry and Farm Share were back at the college. Officials said that people had started lining up to receive food at 7 Thursday morning.

News

Gainesville approves purchase of new police body cameras

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli and Ruelle Fludd
City of Gainesville approves purchase for new body cameras

Local

Marion County Health Department moves COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 testing will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion beginning Aug. 11 in Ocala.

News

Florida Governor DeSantis wants to see UF-FSU played

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Florida's Governor is hoping to keep an in-state college football rivalry game alive.