Alachua County reports 5.7% overall positive COVID-19 test rate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County health department is now reporting a 5.7% overall positive COVID-19 test rate, which is less than half that of the state’s average.

Over the last five days, the median age for positive cases are those in their late thirties. According to Alachua County Director of Public Health Paul Myers says a lot of the transmission happening within homes.

“If you have the opportunity to use your own bathroom, do that,” said Myers. “I know in many cases that’s not possible but really try and limit the spread within the household, understanding how this is spread.”

Myers also said the department has tested more than 70,000 people since the outbreak.

The County saw an increase of 90 positive infections from Wednesday to Thursday. You can find the latest numbers from across the state and in North Central Florida HERE.

