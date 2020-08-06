Alachua County libraries offer title recommendations and curbside pick-up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you've run out of things to read or watch during the pandemic, the Alachua County Library District is offering some new help.

The library is launching a new “grab and go” service to help members discover new books, movies, and music. Anyone with a library card can call a branch and tell staff members about their interests. Staff will pull 3 to 5 items and have them ready in an hour for curbside pickup.

