Advertisement

Alachua County libraries offer title recommendations and curbside pick-up

If you've run out of things to read or watch during the pandemic, the Alachua County Library District is offering some new help.
If you've run out of things to read or watch during the pandemic, the Alachua County Library District is offering some new help.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you've run out of things to read or watch during the pandemic, the Alachua County Library District is offering some new help.

The library is launching a new “grab and go” service to help members discover new books, movies, and music. Anyone with a library card can call a branch and tell staff members about their interests. Staff will pull 3 to 5 items and have them ready in an hour for curbside pickup.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

We’re Open: The Talented Cookie

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The Talented Cookie in High Springs is baking their way through the pandemic in this week’s ‘We’re Open’.

News

We're Open

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Taiwan donates 10,000 face masks

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

CARES ACT

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

NB ramp on 75 closed

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Alachua County officials say CARES Act applications won’t work on iPhones and iPads

Updated: 6 hours ago
You might run into trouble if you are applying for the Alachua County CARES Act, on an iPad or iPhone.

News

In Case You Missed It

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Adopt-A-Teacher list grows in Alachua County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
All teachers have to do is send an email listed in the article to get signed up with Adopt-A-Teacher in Alachua County

News

Adopt-A-Teacher

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

Buchholz nationally ranked tennis player joins head coach father at Florida

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cierra Clark
TV20 covered Emma Shelton's commitment to South Carolina last year, and now we are bringing you the story of another Shelton who will be playing tennis in the SEC, but this one will be staying closer to home.