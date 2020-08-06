Advertisement

Alachua County officials say CARES Act applications won’t work on iPhones and iPads

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some people trying to submit Alachua County CARES Act application may run into trouble.

County officials are now warning applications on IOS devices including iPhones and iPads are not working. Android phones and Mac computers are working.

People with the county recommend chrome as the best browser to access the portal. They say internet explorer is not compatible.

They also note that unrelated housemates may apply individually from the same address.

