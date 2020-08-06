Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Ferris, Farley and Lopez

By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable,” “adoptable” animals from Alachua County who are looking for their new loving homes.

Ferris is a 10-week-old brown tabby. They say he just can't wait to twist and shout together with you!

His brother Farley is also 10-weeks-old. They think he would just be a perfect addition to your family.

Lopez is a 1-year-old beagle mix looking for his own loving home. The shelter wants to remind everyone to give new pets time and patience when adjusting to a new home.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30. If you want to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Burgess and Pooh

Updated: 23 hours ago

Adopt A Pet

Alachua County Pets: Lacey, Joy and Becky

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT
|
By Walker Thomas
Let’s take a look at some “adorable,” “adoptable” animals from Alachua county who are looking for their new loving homes.

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Canyon, Katarina, and Tyson

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Canyon, Katarina, Tyson

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT

Latest News

Adopt A Pet

Alachua County Pets: Dallas, Bashful and Sleepy

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
|
By Walker Thomas
Let’s take a look at some “adorable,” “adoptable” animals from Alachua County who are looking for their new loving homes.

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Garnet, Harley, and Juniper

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

News

Marion County Pets: Dulce, Joe, and Lily

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Diamond, Hercules, and Oreo

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Diamond, Hercules, and Oreo

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Aquarius, Harold, and Marla

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.