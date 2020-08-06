Alachua County Pets: Ferris, Farley and Lopez

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable,” “adoptable” animals from Alachua County who are looking for their new loving homes.

Ferris is a 10-week-old brown tabby. They say he just can't wait to twist and shout together with you!

His brother Farley is also 10-weeks-old. They think he would just be a perfect addition to your family.

Lopez is a 1-year-old beagle mix looking for his own loving home. The shelter wants to remind everyone to give new pets time and patience when adjusting to a new home.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30. If you want to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

