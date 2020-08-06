Advertisement

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPHINE, Va. (Gray News) – You never know when your brush with fame will come.

Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

“He was super-cool as he posed with Angie for a selfie!!” a Facebook post from the travel center said.

Imagine the shock our Subway employee, Angie Graves felt when KANE BROWN stopped in this Morning!! Brown is a...

Posted by White's Travel Center on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign and appears to be smiling behind his mask.

The singer’s latest single is “Be Like That.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SFC Teaching Zoo offers digital zoo experience

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A college is making sure to give people the zoo experience at the comfort of their homes.

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

News

School Reopening Case Delayed

Updated: 1 hour ago
The case challenging the opening of brick and mortar schools is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee, delaying the case. It's now clear some schools will open before this case is resolved.

News

Sen. Keith Perry talks recent OP-ED he penned talking about COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
In a newspaper op-ed piece, Perry wrote that participating in outdoor recreation is a safe way for families to get exercise while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Latest News

News

Sen. Perry talks outdoor social distancing

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

News

Food giveaway feeds hundreds of Marion County residents

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Food giveaway feeds hundreds of Marion County residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
After a successful food distribution in June, Senator Keith Perry and Farm Share were back at the college. Officials said that people had started lining up to receive food at 7 Thursday morning.

National Politics

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the day Trump took office, the ACLU has filed 237 lawsuits against the administration and about 160 other legal actions.

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."