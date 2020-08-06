FDLE issues missing child alert for five-month-old baby from Williston

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A five-month-old baby from Williston in Levy County missing.

On Thursday afternoon, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued out an alert for Kingston Rome. FDLE also belives that Kingston could be in the company of his mother, 15-year-old Victoria Rome. The baby also has special needs. According to Williston Police, there is also a concern for the child due to past practices of the mother running away.

The report says the children were last seen in the area of the 90 block of Northwest 1st Circle in Williston.

If you have any information, please call the Williston Police Department at 352-528-4991 or 911.

