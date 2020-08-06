Advertisement

FDLE issues missing child alert for five-month-old baby from Williston

Two children from Levy County are missing.
Two children from Levy County are missing.(FDLE)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A five-month-old baby from Williston in Levy County missing.

On Thursday afternoon, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued out an alert for Kingston Rome. FDLE also belives that Kingston could be in the company of his mother, 15-year-old Victoria Rome. The baby also has special needs. According to Williston Police, there is also a concern for the child due to past practices of the mother running away.

The report says the children were last seen in the area of the 90 block of Northwest 1st Circle in Williston.

If you have any information, please call the Williston Police Department at 352-528-4991 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SFC Teaching Zoo offers digital zoo experience

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A college is making sure to give people the zoo experience at the comfort of their homes.

News

School Reopening Case Delayed

Updated: 1 hour ago
The case challenging the opening of brick and mortar schools is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee, delaying the case. It's now clear some schools will open before this case is resolved.

News

Sen. Keith Perry talks recent OP-ED he penned talking about COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
In a newspaper op-ed piece, Perry wrote that participating in outdoor recreation is a safe way for families to get exercise while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Local

Alachua County reports 5.7% overall positive COVID-19 test rate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Alachua County's COVID-19 positive test rate is less than half of the state's average.

Latest News

News

Sen. Perry talks outdoor social distancing

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Food giveaway feeds hundreds of Marion County residents

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Food giveaway feeds hundreds of Marion County residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
After a successful food distribution in June, Senator Keith Perry and Farm Share were back at the college. Officials said that people had started lining up to receive food at 7 Thursday morning.

News

Gainesville approves purchase of new police body cameras

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli and Ruelle Fludd
City of Gainesville approves purchase for new body cameras

Local

Marion County Health Department moves COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 testing will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion beginning Aug. 11 in Ocala.

News

Florida Governor DeSantis wants to see UF-FSU played

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Florida's Governor is hoping to keep an in-state college football rivalry game alive.