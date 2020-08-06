Food giveaway feeds hundreds of Marion County residents

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Close to 1,000 families in Marion County filled their pantries Thursday.

The non-profit Farm Share brought roughly 23,000 pounds of food to the College of Central Florida.

After a successful food distribution in June, Senator Keith Perry and Farm Share were back at the college. Officials said that people had started lining up to receive food at 7 Thursday morning.

The giveaway started 45 minutes early, and in just the first hour alone over 460 residents were served.

“There are a lot of families struggling. There’s a lot of kids going hungry, if you think about the school system, it’s designed to help a lot of kids who need food that are missing out right now, I know that schools are still helping but it’s difficult for a lotto families right now,” Sen. Perry said.

The drive-thru event was free for the public. Senator Perry said they hope to organize another in the near future.

TV20 also spoke with the state senator about his advocating for families to participate in more outdoor activities.

In a newspaper op-ed piece, Perry wrote that participating in outdoor recreation is a safe way for families to get exercise while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

He also said it’s also a great way to take a mental break.

“We’re going through a lot of stress, like I said, there’s a lot of mental health issues and a lot of other issues that are going on right now. I talked to counselors, mental health counselors, we’ve seen a huge up tick in that so trying to get people back to doing things and enjoying themselves, having company outdoors is important right now. It’s critical for our community and the state of Florida,” he said.

Perry also recommends to plan your trip before hitting the road and exploring parks close to home.

