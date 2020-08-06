Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors host virtual meeting addressing proposed housing action plan

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - People had a chance to weigh in on the future of affordable housing in Gainesville through a virtual meeting.

The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosted a meeting Wednesday with city leaders and residents to dive into their proposed housing action plan.

Eight proposals address problems, intended outcomes, primary needs, and possible sources of funding.

People still have a chance to offer input before a final draft is submitted to city commissioners.

I think even in the smallest units, utility rates are impacting. If we’re looking at affordable housing in the City of Gainesville, it’s not just how efficient is the home, it’s also how much is the resident reaching into their pocket to pay their utilities everyday.

You can read the city’s draft housing action plan here.

GACAR Housing Plan Draft (GACAR)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.