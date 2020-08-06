Advertisement

Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors host virtual meeting addressing proposed housing action plan

Eight proposals address problems, intended outcomes, primary needs, and possible sources of funding.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - People had a chance to weigh in on the future of affordable housing in Gainesville through a virtual meeting.

The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosted a meeting Wednesday with city leaders and residents to dive into their proposed housing action plan.

Eight proposals address problems, intended outcomes, primary needs, and possible sources of funding.

People still have a chance to offer input before a final draft is submitted to city commissioners.

You can read the city’s draft housing action plan here.

GACAR Housing Plan Draft
GACAR Housing Plan Draft(GACAR)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man wanted in connection to Gainesville shooting

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors host virtual meeting addressing proposed housing action plan

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Man wanted in connection to Gainesville shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GPD is searching for Andrew Carl James Jr. for domestic aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

News

How the Ronald McDonald House’s biggest fundraiser will be different this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Ronald McDonald House’s biggest fundraiser of the year will now take on the name of ‘Little Red Shoes’ and be celebrated from the safety of attendees homes.

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It: August 5, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
In Case You missed it for August, 5, 2020

News

We’re Open: The Talented Cookie

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The Talented Cookie in High Springs is baking their way through the pandemic in this week’s ‘We’re Open’.

News

We're Open

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Taiwan donates 10,000 face masks

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

CARES ACT

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

NB ramp on 75 closed

Updated: 13 hours ago