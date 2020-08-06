Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors host virtual meeting addressing proposed housing action plan
Eight proposals address problems, intended outcomes, primary needs, and possible sources of funding.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - People had a chance to weigh in on the future of affordable housing in Gainesville through a virtual meeting.
The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosted a meeting Wednesday with city leaders and residents to dive into their proposed housing action plan.
Eight proposals address problems, intended outcomes, primary needs, and possible sources of funding.
People still have a chance to offer input before a final draft is submitted to city commissioners.
You can read the city’s draft housing action plan here.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.