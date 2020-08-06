Gainesville approves purchase of new police body cameras

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is now able to purchase new police body cameras.

In a five to two vote, Gainesville City Commissioners voted to approve the contract for new cameras for the GPD -commissioners David Arreola and Gail Johnson voted in dissent.

This is good news for the local police department, whose 107 body cameras are out of date and require the user to be physically active.

The cameras will cost over $3.2 million. According to the contract with Axon Enterprises Inc., the payments will be made over a period of five years. The police department will receive a total of 318 cameras in the purchase.

