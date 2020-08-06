Advertisement

Gators eighth in preseason coaches poll

Florida 11-2 in 2019 season
Gators earn praise in rankings
Gators earn praise in rankings(WCJB)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Following a successful first two years under head coach Dan Mullen, the University of Florida football team is ranked number eight in the 2020 preseason coaches poll. Florida was also in the eighth-ranked position entering last season, when the Gators finished 11-2 overall.

Florida is the fourth-highest ranked SEC school, followed by Alabama, Georgia, and LSU at numbers three, four, and five, respectively. Clemson is the favorite, earning 38 of 65 first place votes, while Ohio State is number two.

The season has been delayed until September 26th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SEC has yet to announce specific week by week matchups.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

High School AD’s discuss ideas for fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
One option would condense fall, winter, and spring seasons

Sports

High School AD's discuss ideas for fall

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Buchholz nationally ranked tennis player joins head coach father at Florida

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cierra Clark
TV20 covered Emma Shelton's commitment to South Carolina last year, and now we are bringing you the story of another Shelton who will be playing tennis in the SEC, but this one will be staying closer to home.

Latest News

Sports

UF grad Williams to play in Europe

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
Productive Gator lands pro deal

Sports

SEC adjusts preseason football schedule

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
A new calendar has been developed based on recommendations of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Sports

Donovan shares coach of the year award

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
Gator legend exceeding expectations in OKC

Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II placed on COVID-19/Reserve list

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
The Jaguars QB was added to the list Sunday afternoon

Sports

SEC to have conference games only this fall

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
No Florida vs. FSU game this year after SEC decision

Sports

ACC to have 10 conference games, one non-league contest

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT
Power Five leagues adapt to changes amid COVID-19