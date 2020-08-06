Gators eighth in preseason coaches poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Following a successful first two years under head coach Dan Mullen, the University of Florida football team is ranked number eight in the 2020 preseason coaches poll. Florida was also in the eighth-ranked position entering last season, when the Gators finished 11-2 overall.

Florida is the fourth-highest ranked SEC school, followed by Alabama, Georgia, and LSU at numbers three, four, and five, respectively. Clemson is the favorite, earning 38 of 65 first place votes, while Ohio State is number two.

The season has been delayed until September 26th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SEC has yet to announce specific week by week matchups.

