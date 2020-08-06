High School AD’s discuss ideas for fall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A committee of athletic directors is evaluating scheduling options for fall sports, to be given further consideration by the FHSAA Board of Directors on August 14th. Currently fall sports teams are prohibited from starting practice until at least August 24th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One option would entail a nine-game football schedule starting September 11th in which all teams opting into the state series would be playoff eligible. The most cautious out of the proposals involves delaying practices until late November, playing a much smaller schedule, and also shortening the winter and spring seasons.

