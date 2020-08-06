How the Ronald McDonald House’s biggest fundraiser will be different this year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald House’s biggest fundraiser of the year ‘Red Shoes Affair’ netted two-hundred and fifty thousand dollars last year at their gala event.

This year, the event will be different due to COVID-19. It will now be called ‘Little Red Shoes’ and will consist of small, individual gatherings from the safety of attendees homes.

While the celebration for the Little Red Shoes fundraiser will be different from the Red Shoes Affair, the goal is still the same — to raise money for their programs.

Ronald McDonald House Executive Director, Sherry Houston, said their goal is to net one-hundred thousand dollars this year.

“All that money stays right here at our Ronald McDonald House to serve the families that come from all over the world to be with their child at UF Health Shands Hospital,” Houston said.

Attendees will still be able to participate in fundraising events like a silent auction and hear stories from families impacted by the house.

The Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville is one of the only Ronald McDonald Houses in the state of Florida that remains open to families in need during the pandemic.

The house usually has up to thirty-one families staying at a time, but during the pandemic only nine families were able to stay.

This month the house has accepted three new families with pre-mature babies at UF Health Shands Hospital.

Ronald McDonald House Executive Director, Sherry Houston, said they’re lucky to still be able provide for these families, even if it’s a different experience.

“Now families walk into the house they put hand sanitizer on their hands, they go to their room, there is no interaction with other families. As difficult that is for our teams and for our families, it’s truly for their safety,” said Houston.

As a proud sponsor of the fundraiser, TV20 will continue to bring updates as we head closer to Little Red Shoes on August 15th.

