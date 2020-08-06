In Case You Missed It: August 5, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the stories happening in North Central Florida you need to know about in case you missed it:

1. Ocala City Council passes controversial face mask ordinance

2. Gainesville Police investigates morning shooting

3. Gainesville Black Professionals launch its Minority Business Directory

4. State Correction’s Officer in Marion County Dies from COVID-19

5. Putnam County first responders receive thousands of masks from Taiwan

What To Look Forward To:

1. Alachua County Public Schools plan for the start of the school year

National Stories In Case You Missed It:

1. 38,000 pounds of imported Ground Beef recalled

2. Sen. Rick Scott COVID-19 Issues, Tampa event with President

3. Major cruise lines cancel departures through October

4. Trump encourages mail voting in Florida, sues in Nevada

5. MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

6. Girl, 5, with autism who went missing during Isaias found dead in Pa.

