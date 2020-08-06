Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: August 5, 2020

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the stories happening in North Central Florida you need to know about in case you missed it:

1. Ocala City Council passes controversial face mask ordinance

2. Gainesville Police investigates morning shooting

3. Gainesville Black Professionals launch its Minority Business Directory

4. State Correction’s Officer in Marion County Dies from COVID-19

5. Putnam County first responders receive thousands of masks from Taiwan

What To Look Forward To:

1. Alachua County Public Schools plan for the start of the school year

National Stories In Case You Missed It:

1. 38,000 pounds of imported Ground Beef recalled

2. Sen. Rick Scott COVID-19 Issues, Tampa event with President

3. Major cruise lines cancel departures through October

4. Trump encourages mail voting in Florida, sues in Nevada

5. MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

6. Girl, 5, with autism who went missing during Isaias found dead in Pa.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

We’re Open: The Talented Cookie

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The Talented Cookie in High Springs is baking their way through the pandemic in this week’s ‘We’re Open’.

News

We're Open

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Taiwan donates 10,000 face masks

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

CARES ACT

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

NB ramp on 75 closed

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

In Case You Missed It

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Adopt-A-Teacher list grows in Alachua County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
All teachers have to do is send an email listed in the article to get signed up with Adopt-A-Teacher in Alachua County

News

Adopt-A-Teacher

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Ben Shelton joins father in Gator Tennis

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Catholic Charities’ Christmas in July virtual auction raised over $14K

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A non-profit organization’s virtual auction raised money to help those affected by the pandemic.