Man in Levy County arrested on grand theft and weapons charges

By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Levy County was arrested after a stolen vehicle and firearm were found in his possession.

Levy County deputies arrested Oscar Guerra on charges of grand theft and possession of a firearm by a felon. An anonymous tip brought them to SE 71st Place in Morriston.

They found a stolen trailer from Miami, an ATV from Polk County, and a revolver from Ocala. Guerra is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Levy County Jail.

