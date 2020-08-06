Man in Levy County arrested on grand theft and weapons charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Levy County was arrested after a stolen vehicle and firearm were found in his possession.

Levy County deputies arrested Oscar Guerra on charges of grand theft and possession of a firearm by a felon. An anonymous tip brought them to SE 71st Place in Morriston.

They found a stolen trailer from Miami, an ATV from Polk County, and a revolver from Ocala. Guerra is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Levy County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.