Man wanted in connection to Gainesville shooting

Gainesville police are searching for Andrew James Jr. in connection to a Wednesday morning shooting
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are looking for a man in connection to a shooting in northeast Gainesville.

GPD is searching for Andrew Carl James Jr. for domestic aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police officers were called to the unit block of NE 42nd Pl on Wednesday morning, where they found a female who had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim received first aid on the scene and was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers on the scene received conflicting information about the incident and are continuing to investigate.

GPD detectives asks anyone with knowledge of James’ whereabouts to contact to contact GPD Detective Juan DeCastro at 352-317-1707 or can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for information leading to his arrest by contacting the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

