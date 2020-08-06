Marion County Health Department moves COVID-19 testing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Health Department will be moving COVID-19 testing to the Southern Livestock Pavillion.

The Pavillion, which is located on 2232 NE Jacksonville Road in Ocala, will not require appointments; but due to the change, testing will now only start on Aug. 11.

Health department officials say about 300 appointments are made each day, however, many people do not show up and that prevents others from being seen. Testing will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis, which will allow those that need to be tested to receive one.

The location will conduct test in a drive-thru fashion. Those who want to be tested can line up starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A valid ID must be presented and minors will only be tested with the presence of a parent/guardian.

Only those who are getting tested should be in the vehicle with the exception of caregivers or parents. No pets are allowed inside the vehicles.

