Northbound ramp on Newberry Road onto I-75 to close Sunday
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be one less way to merge on to I-75 on Sunday.
The northbound ramp on Newberry road onto I-75 will close for 24 hours starting at six Sunday morning. Crews are working on widening the ramp. It’s part of a nearly 2.5 million dollar project on Newberry Road between Tower Road and Northwest 69th terrace.
New turn lanes and street lights will be added.
