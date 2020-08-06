Northbound ramp on Newberry Road onto I-75 to close Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be one less way to merge on to I-75 on Sunday.

The northbound ramp on Newberry road onto I-75 will close for 24 hours starting at six Sunday morning. Crews are working on widening the ramp. It’s part of a nearly 2.5 million dollar project on Newberry Road between Tower Road and Northwest 69th terrace.

New turn lanes and street lights will be added.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.