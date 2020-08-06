Putnam County first responders receive thousands of masks from Taiwan

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - 10,000 face masks were donated by Taiwan to Putnam County first responders on Wednesday.

The masks were given to North Central Florida congressman Ted Yoho from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami.

The donation was part of Taiwan’s commitment of more than 250,000 masks in Florida.

Officials say Taiwan is committed to helping others because this pandemic acknowledges no boundaries or borders.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.