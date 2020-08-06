Advertisement

Putnam County first responders receive thousands of masks from Taiwan

Face mask
Face mask(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - 10,000 face masks were donated by Taiwan to Putnam County first responders on Wednesday.

The masks were given to North Central Florida congressman Ted Yoho from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami.

The donation was part of Taiwan’s commitment of more than 250,000 masks in Florida.

Officials say Taiwan is committed to helping others because this pandemic acknowledges no boundaries or borders.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UF Professor & community leader dies after battle with cancer

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
She will be remembered as a trail-blazer and well-known activist in the Gainesville community and beyond.

Local

Northbound ramp on Newberry Road onto I-75 to close Sunday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The northbound ramp on Newberry road onto I-75 will close for 24 hours starting at 6 a.m. Sunday.

News

Ben Shelton joins father in Gator Tennis

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Catholic Charities’ Christmas in July virtual auction raised over $14K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A non-profit organization’s virtual auction raised money to help those affected by the pandemic.

Latest News

News

State Correction’s Officer in Marion County Dies from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
A correction's officer in Marion County died from COVID-19.

News

Correction's officer dies from virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
A state correction's officer in Marion County passed away from COVID-19.

News

Gainesville Black Professionals launched its Minority Business Directory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An organization launched a directory to connect minority businesses owners to more customers and consumers throughout north central Florida.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Alachua County Public Schools plan for the start of the school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
The first bell for Alachua County Schools is set to ring in less than three weeks. Now, School Board Members are asking School District Staffers to re-evaluate their options ahead of the first day of school on August 24th.