Advertisement

School Reopening Case Delayed

The case challenging the opening of brick and mortar schools is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee, delaying the case. It's now clear some schools will open before this case is resolved.
The case challenging the opening of brick and mortar schools is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee, delaying the case. It's now clear some schools will open before this case is resolved.(MGN Online)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) - The case challenging the opening of brick and mortar schools is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee. 

Teachers chose to file in Miami because it remains the epicenter of the state's virus outbreak, but some schools will open before there is a decision.

Dozens of school districts are set to reopen in-person learning next week. 

Lawyers were set to argue whether that was safe on Friday, but a judge granted the state's motion to move the case from Miami to Tallahassee.

“It is an issue of statewide importance. Crucial issue of statewide importance,” said 11th Circuit Judge Spencer Eig.

Union lawyers call it a delaying tactic.

“We’re disappointed, just in a sense that it added delay which was completely unnecessary,” said FEA Attorney Kendall Coffey.

FEA Attorney Ron Meyer said he hopes the two sides can avoid a trial.

“And let’s talk. If school districts do indeed have the option to take actions in the safety of students without being financially penalized, Say it. Don’t rely on an ambitious order,” said Meyer.

With the case moving to the Capitol, it's now clear some schools will open before this case is resolved.

Florida Pediatricians have been warning the governor for weeks it’s not yet safe to open schools.

“What I wish would happen is that the schools would just hold off brick and mortar until we are down to below five percent infection rate. Flordia is now overall at just over 11. admittedly, it’s come down some since we wrote the paper, but it’s still far too high in our opinion to open up schools.,” said Dr. Paul Robinson, President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the state added 599 new cases in kids 17 and under.

“We need to agree on how to make schools safe. We don’t want to paint hearses yellow and park out in front of our schools,” said Meyer.

In moving the case, the judge said he would expedite the transfer. 

Lawyers said when it gets to Tallahassee, the NAACP will join because of the high rate of infection among African Americans.

Union lawyers said Wednesday they would seek a stay in the order to move if it was granted. 

Thursday they chose to keep the case moving.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SFC Teaching Zoo offers digital zoo experience

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A college is making sure to give people the zoo experience at the comfort of their homes.

News

Sen. Keith Perry talks recent OP-ED he penned talking about COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
In a newspaper op-ed piece, Perry wrote that participating in outdoor recreation is a safe way for families to get exercise while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

News

Sen. Perry talks outdoor social distancing

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Food giveaway feeds hundreds of Marion County residents

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Food giveaway feeds hundreds of Marion County residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
After a successful food distribution in June, Senator Keith Perry and Farm Share were back at the college. Officials said that people had started lining up to receive food at 7 Thursday morning.

News

Gainesville approves purchase of new police body cameras

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli and Ruelle Fludd
City of Gainesville approves purchase for new body cameras

News

Florida Governor DeSantis wants to see UF-FSU played

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Florida's Governor is hoping to keep an in-state college football rivalry game alive.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Man wanted in connection to Gainesville shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors host virtual meeting addressing proposed housing action plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Eight proposals address problems, intended outcomes, primary needs, and possible sources of funding.