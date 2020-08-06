Sen. Keith Perry talks recent OP-ED he penned talking about COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 spoke with State Senator Keith Perry about his advocating for families to participate in more outdoor activities.

In a newspaper op-ed piece, Perry wrote that participating in outdoor recreation is a safe way for families to get exercise while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

He also said it’s also a great way to take a mental break.

“We’re going through a lot of stress, like I said, there’s a lot of mental health issues and a lot of other issues that are going on right now. I talked to counselors, mental health counselors, we’ve seen a huge up tick in that so trying to get people back to doing things and enjoying themselves, having company outdoors is important right now. It’s critical for our community and the state of Florida,” he said.

Perry also recommends to plan your trip before hitting the road and exploring parks close to home.

