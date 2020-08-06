SFC Teaching Zoo offers digital zoo experience

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A college is making sure to give people the zoo experience at the comfort of their homes.

Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo will be “Bringing the zoo to you” as it prepares for its reopening.

The zoo will be making re-modifications before reopening such as making the trail a one-way trail, limiting the access to the amount of people who can visit, and having hand sanitizers around the zoo.

“We want to make sure its safe for all of the public coming in but also for the animals in our collection,” said Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo Director Jonathon Minot. “It’s has been proven that some animals are susceptible to COVID-19 and so we need to make sure that we’re protecting them just like we protect ourselves and each other.”

The zoo is still closed to the public and it has not set a date for reopening yet.

Wearing a face mask will be required upon entry when the zoo reopens.

Click its Facebook page below to view the animals at the zoo.

Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo Happy World Otter Day! Over the past few months, our Asian small-clawed otter pups have gone from learning how to swim, to learning how to eat, to acting like little adult otters! Chitra and Duncan have been amazing parents, helping their pups every step of the way.

