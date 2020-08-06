Advertisement

UF Professor & community leader dies after battle with cancer

She will be remembered as a trail-blazer and well-known activist in the Gainesville community and beyond.
Friends and family say she will be remembered by her teachings, kind spirit, and impact that she has left on the community.
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville has lost a special member of the community. University of Florida Professor Dr. Patricia Hilliard-Nunn died on the morning of Wednesday, August 5th, after a battle with cancer.

An educator, an activist, a mother, wife, friend, and so much more, Dr. Patricia Hilliard-Nunn spent her nearly 30 years in Gainesville blazing trails and leaving a special impact on the lives many. She spent more than 10 years sharing her expertise in several fields at the University of Florida, including African American Studies and Women’s Studies. She is also known for sharing her art and research with several Gainesville organizations. She was an active member of many groups, including Gainesville Alliance for Equitable Development.

“The community benefited from her in so many different ways. She educated us, she empowered us, she inspired us, she encouraged us. She’s just going to be sorely missed in ways that can’t even be properly articulated,” GAED’s Founder, Desmon Duncan-Walker, said.

Friends and family say she was also proud to be part of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“Everything that she leaves is a hallmark of what we want to see achieved in this community and the best way that we can do that is to continue her work,” Venisha White Buchanon, President of the Gainesville Alumnae chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, said.

“I have a very hard time separating her from all the good things that I knew of that have gone on around Gainesville in terms of culture and art in history,” Vivian Filer, Executive Director of Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center, said. “She was Trisha … your friend ... somebody you could love, somebody who loved everybody. She’s number one and will be number one in so many categories of our lives, forever.”

