We’re Open: The Talented Cookie

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you can’t handle the heat, stay out of the kitchen and maybe head to a locally owned bakery instead.

The Talented Cookie in High Springs is baking their way through the pandemic in this week’s ‘We’re Open’.

You have probably driven by the cute blue-green house on U.S. Hwy 27 before.

“We treat everybody like family when they come in,” The Talented Cookie Owner Wendy Newman said.

As soon as you walk in, you will smell the freshly baked cookies, see the cupcakes lined up on the counter, and hear the coffee brewing.

“They can get different flavor every single day of whatever we do have. We specialize in like 15 different cookies everyday as well, so lots of good stuff,” Newman said.

The Talented Cookie has been serving up homemade goodies at their current location for about five years.

“We get a lot of our ideas when we travel,” Newman said. “We go to different coffee shops and things like that, so we bring back little pieces of things that we love from other places and kind of incorporate them into our own.”

While business has changed for Newman over the past few months with COVID-19 restrictions, she says her employees are doing their best to keep the bakery safe and clean.

“So now we are pretty much back to most normal as we can get during this. People can come in, they can order from us up front, they can take it to-go. We have large seating outside and inside,” she said.

Masks are required inside unless you are eating or drinking and employees are wiping down tables after every customer. Hand sanitizer is also available.

Newman is hoping more customers start feeling comfortable with walking in to grab a treat to satisfy their sweet tooth.

“It’s a lot of fun here so we look forward to that, look forward to having our customers coming in and be able to sit for hours,” she said.

