2020 Primary Preview: Republicans running to represent Florida’s 3rd Congressional District (Part 2)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -We are continuing our coverage of the 3rd Congressional District Race. 10 Republicans are running in the primary, but only one will get the nod to be the party's nominee.

Dr. James St. George, David Theus, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, and Amy Pope Wells are competing for the Republican nomination for the 3rd Congressional District. Representative Ted Yoho is stepping down.

St. George said he has the necessary experience to fix what he calls a broken healthcare system.

"I'm really upset about what is happening in our country, obviously and in particular health care. We are in the middle of a pandemic, of course, and health care policy has failed. Obama care failed horribly; people's premiums are far higher than they ever were before," said St. George.

Theus said some of the issues he would like to focus on involve protecting springs, health care, and helping veterans. He said he would focus on listening to his constituents and being their voice in Congress.

"My commitment to you is that I will be in the market place. I will have communicating tools to talk to you. I will be there in-person. I will listen to your needs and concerns so that I will have an inside voice when I am making decisions in Washington," said Theus.

Engelbrecht said one of his main priorities is helping veterans. He said his platform is clear and focused.

"None of the other candidates, none of them has a platform other than myself. My platform is health care reform. I have the experience. I have the 32 years of health care experience and 26 years as a business owner," said Engelbrecht.

Millado is a former legislative assistant who said he has the background and experience to fight for District 3 on day 1. He said he would focus on a range of issues and he believes he has one set of skills that would allow him to excel.

"Policy knowledge is what I could bring to the table. I have enacted, written, authored, multiple pieces of legislation across a spectrum of issues. So, I don't perceive to know everything or solve every issue. We want to be the course correction," said Millado.

We reached out to Amy Pope Wells for comment but her campaign was the only one out of 13 candidates to not respond. Based on her campaign website she is an entrepreneur who is pro-Trump, pro-Second Amendment, and supports a southern border wall.

