3rd Congressional District candidate receives support from Roger Stone

NCFL (WCJB) - The Republican race for the 3rd Congressional District has no fewer than ten candidates running to replace Ted Yoho.

One of the candidates got support from a well-known name.

Businessman Judson Sapp was joined by former White House advisor Roger Stone during an event at the Bradford County Fairgrounds Thursday evening.

Stone was convicted of making false statements and witness tampering during Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

President Trump granted him clemency.

Stone spoke exclusively to TV20.

He says it is important to have Trump Republicans be elected because they can help the president accomplish his goals.

“The president cannot do this alone, even if he is reelected. He needs members of Congress, men and women who are not just part of a herd, but will stand up for a reform agenda.”

Stone will campaign with Sapp around North Central Florida Friday and Saturday.

Roger Stone at Sapp event (WCJB)

