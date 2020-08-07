Alachua County CARES Act Applications for Small and Medium Sized Businesses to open Monday

ALACHUA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Following the opening of the Alachua County CARES Act Individual Assistance applications earlier this week, the applications for Small- and- Medium-sized Businesses are set to open on Monday.

The county has allotted $7.5 million for both small- and- medium-sized businesses, given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once approved, distribution of the funds is expected to take at least two weeks.

“Remember that there are two key components to this that are very critical. One is that you were impacted by COVID - so your loss of income, your partial closure, your lack of customers coming in. And then the need. So struggling to pay rent, utilities, whatever the case may be,” said Tommy Crosby, the Assistant County Manager in an online Q&A, Friday.

“One thing you should be aware of: We receive 25 percent of our dollars upfront. Eleven million dollars were received from the state of Florida and they’re going to put us on a reimbursement basis for the other 75 percent. So we may have to pause distributions after that first 16 million dollars goes out until we start getting money back from the state.”

If all grants are fully distributed, 750 small businesses and 500 medium businesses would receive money.

You can find a link to the application portal and all eligibility requirements HERE. A detailed breakdown on the full allocation of the funds can be found HERE.

