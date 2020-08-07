Advertisement

Alachua County Commission opposes recommendation to allow more water pumping from Ginnie Springs

Ginnie Springs
Ginnie Springs(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Thursday commissioners sent a letter to the Suwannee River Water Management District requesting they reevaluate their permit recommendation.

Initially, Seven Springs Water Company, which sells to Nestle, wanted to pump more than one million gallons of water a day.

Instead, the staff is recommending 980,000 gallons.

That is still more than the current amount of fewer than 300,000. You can read the full email from Commissioner Robert Hutchinson to the Suwannee River Water Management District, here.

