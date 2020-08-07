Back-to-school tax holiday and school supply giveaways happening this weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida residents will get a break on the cost of school supplies this weekend as part of Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Friday through Sunday school supplies priced under fifteen dollars along with clothing items, footwear and certain accessories under 60 dollars.

Also, the first one-thousand dollars of the sales price of electronics like personal computers and tablets will be tax free.

This weekend there will also be a couple of school supply giveaways happening in North Central Florida.

At the Paddock Mall in Ocala you can pick up a backpack filled with schools supplies from 8 am to noon on Saturday.

There will be a drive-thru back-to-school bash at 4 pm at the Heritage Park Pavilion in Williston.

You can drive up and grab a backpack full of school supplies and snacks while supplies last.

