Columbia County Report: August 6

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders in Columbia County are discussing a proposal to build a new charter school facility.

Earlier this week, The Lake Shore Hospital Authority received 5 proposals from healthcare providers to lease the hospital or parts of it.

Since the deadline, however, they have received 2 more, which they may choose to consider as well. The proposals are from Community Health Physicians and UF Health Shands, both of Gainesville.

No timetable has been set to review and or negotiate an agreement. Community Health Systems plans to cease operation when it ends its lease at the end of August. The next meeting of the Authority Board will be this Monday.

Lake City firefighters may be a bit closer to an agreement with the city following a meeting held this week. Negotiations continued as the union presented its latest proposal for a new contract set to take effect this October.

Lake City firefighter and Union Vice President Austin Thomas argued that stagnant wages are preventing the department’s resources from being used to their fullest potential and costing the city more money in training for new employees.

“How good is that equipment if the man manning and using that equipment, having to utilize that equipment, doesn’t know how simply because of inexperience? We have to maintain and grasp and keep the experience we have so that some this state-of-the-art equipment can actually be utilized in the way it’s supposed to,” Thomas said.

Discussions are scheduled to continue at 10 a.m. next Monday.

Qualifying for seats on the Ft. White town council is over with only one competitive race. Mayor Ronny Frazier will face a challenge from current councilmember James Richardson.

The other councilmembers Mary Flemming and William Koon Junior will both be unopposed. The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections will be asked to add the Mayor’s race to the ballots at the Ft. White polling place. Should Frazier defeat Richardson, Richardson will retain his seat on the town council.

Columbia County Commissioners are meeting at this hour and part of that meeting is to hold a public hearing on the issuance of facilities revenue

Bonds for the county’s charter school Belmont Academy. The money raised through the bonds will be used to improve existing facilities and to construct a new approximately 29,000 square foot building to accommodate students in grades 7 through 12.

Belmont has been a high performing charter school since its inception in 2015. The Florida educational facilities revenue bonds are not to exceed $15,000,000 dollars.

