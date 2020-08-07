Advertisement

Columbia County Report: August 6

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders in Columbia County are discussing a proposal to build a new charter school facility.

Mike McKee breaks down that and firefighter salaries in this week’s Columbia County report.

Earlier this week, The Lake Shore Hospital Authority received 5 proposals from healthcare providers to lease the hospital or parts of it.

Since the deadline, however, they have received 2 more, which they may choose to consider as well. The proposals are from Community Health Physicians and UF Health Shands, both of Gainesville.

No timetable has been set to review and or negotiate an agreement. Community Health Systems plans to cease operation when it ends its lease at the end of August. The next meeting of the Authority Board will be this Monday.

Lake City firefighters may be a bit closer to an agreement with the city following a meeting held this week. Negotiations continued as the union presented its latest proposal for a new contract set to take effect this October.

Lake City firefighter and Union Vice President Austin Thomas argued that stagnant wages are preventing the department’s resources from being used to their fullest potential and costing the city more money in training for new employees.

“How good is that equipment if the man manning and using that equipment, having to utilize that equipment, doesn’t know how simply because of inexperience? We have to maintain and grasp and keep the experience we have so that some this state-of-the-art equipment can actually be utilized in the way it’s supposed to,” Thomas said.

Discussions are scheduled to continue at 10 a.m. next Monday.

Qualifying for seats on the Ft. White town council is over with only one competitive race. Mayor Ronny Frazier will face a challenge from current councilmember James Richardson.

The other councilmembers Mary Flemming and William Koon Junior will both be unopposed. The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections will be asked to add the Mayor’s race to the ballots at the Ft. White polling place. Should Frazier defeat Richardson, Richardson will retain his seat on the town council.

Columbia County Commissioners are meeting at this hour and part of that meeting is to hold a public hearing on the issuance of facilities revenue

Bonds for the county’s charter school Belmont Academy. The money raised through the bonds will be used to improve existing facilities and to construct a new approximately 29,000 square foot building to accommodate students in grades 7 through 12.

Belmont has been a high performing charter school since its inception in 2015. The Florida educational facilities revenue bonds are not to exceed $15,000,000 dollars.

Latest News

Local

2020 Primary Preview: Republicans running to represent Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Republican race for the 3rd Congressional District includes 10 candidates competing for the party's nomination. Judson Sapp, Kat Cammack, Todd Chase, Gavin Rollins, and Ryan Chamberlin are hoping to replace current Representative Ted Yoho, who has been serving since 2012. We will introduce you to the other five Republican candidates in the race Friday, August, 7th, 2020 on TV20 news.

News

SFC Teaching Zoo offers digital zoo experience

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A college is making sure to give people the zoo experience at the comfort of their homes.

Local

FDLE issues missing child alert for five-month-old baby from Williston

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert on a five-month-old baby who was last seen in Williston with a 15-year-old.

News

School Reopening Case Delayed

Updated: 4 hours ago
The case challenging the opening of brick and mortar schools is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee, delaying the case. It's now clear some schools will open before this case is resolved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Keith Perry talks recent OP-ED he penned talking about COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
In a newspaper op-ed piece, Perry wrote that participating in outdoor recreation is a safe way for families to get exercise while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Local

Alachua County reports 5.7% overall positive COVID-19 test rate

Updated: 4 hours ago
Alachua County's COVID-19 positive test rate is less than half of the state's average.

News

News

News

Food giveaway feeds hundreds of Marion County residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
After a successful food distribution in June, Senator Keith Perry and Farm Share were back at the college. Officials said that people had started lining up to receive food at 7 Thursday morning.

News

Gainesville approves purchase of new police body cameras

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli and Ruelle Fludd
City of Gainesville approves purchase for new body cameras