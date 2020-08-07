Columbia County Sheriff and four employees quarantined with COVID-19 symptoms

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Five employees at the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, including Sheriff Mark Hunter, were quarantined after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

According to Sergeant Murray Smith with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus about three weeks ago - suffering only mild symptoms.

After staying home for a few weeks, Smith is back at the office.

Earlier this week Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz and Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum both tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Hunter and the other employees are awaiting test results, however, Murray tells TV20 all staff members are doing well.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.