Columbia County Sheriff and four employees quarantined with COVID-19 symptoms

Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter and four other employees are quarantined after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Five employees at the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, including Sheriff Mark Hunter, were quarantined after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

According to Sergeant Murray Smith with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus about three weeks ago - suffering only mild symptoms.

After staying home for a few weeks, Smith is back at the office.

Earlier this week Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz and Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum both tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Hunter and the other employees are awaiting test results, however, Murray tells TV20 all staff members are doing well.

