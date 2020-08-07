Dunnellon set to receive money from state for community planning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Dunnellon is receiving a boost from the state government.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $1 million in Community Planning Technical Assistance Grants. These grants were awarded to 22 Florida communities and four Regional Planning Councils, including Dunnellon, to assist the communities.

“I am pleased to provide Community Planning Technical Assistance grants to help reinforce our community centers and create jobs,” said Governor DeSantis in a press release. “The grants will help Florida communities endure the economic impacts of COVID-19.”

Dunnellon will receive $35,000 from the state. The money will go towards the Historic District Enhancement Plan for “the development a village center and the identification of a maritime district.”

Here is a breakdown on which local communities is set to receive funding:

· Apalachee Regional Planning Council – ($40,000) to conduct training and prepare a toolkit for community planning activities.

· Central Florida Regional Planning Council – ($30,000) to prepare a study on Migrant and Farmworker Housing in the central Florida region and a model ordinance that can be incorporated into local government land development regulations.

· City of Avon Park – ($38,500) to evaluate the City of Avon Park’s wastewater treatment and disposal process.

· City of Bunnell – ($39,150) to design an Economic Development Use and Preliminary Master Plan for the Flagler Central Commerce Parkway Corridor.

· City of Crystal River – ($37,500) to collect, analyze and develop baseline geographic information system (GIS) data to guide planning and economic development activities.

· City of Dunedin – ($40,000) to create a citywide Multimodal Transportation Plan to address transportation and pedestrian safety.

· City of Dunnellon – ($35,000) to prepare a Historic District Enhancement Plan for the development a village center and the identification of a maritime district.

· City of Frostproof – ($40,000) to evaluate and recommend steps to extend the wastewater collection system for the City of Frostproof to include additional users.

· City of Green Cove Springs – ($40,000) to develop an interactive, comprehensive online GIS map.

· City of Key West – ($44,000) to create a Post Disaster Recovery and Reconstruction Plan.

· City of Laurel Hill – ($25,000) to update the land development code to implement policy directives from the City of Laurel Hill comprehensive plan and to establish community development standards.

· City of Neptune Beach – ($50,690) to revise its comprehensive plan to better identify new infrastructure and growth demands.

· City of New Port Richey – ($39,725) to develop a master plan for the New Port Richey downtown and US-19 Corridor.

· City of Pompano Beach – ($35,000) to establish a quantitative baseline for the City of Pompano Beach’s sustainability performance and greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory and forecast.

· City of Sanford – ($40,000) to assess its vulnerabilities and develop a new Resilience Element for its comprehensive plan.

· City of Stuart – ($38,000) to develop a Federal Highway commercial corridor Economic Baseline Analysis Report and Master Plan.

· City of Wauchula – ($20,000) to establish a bicycle, pedestrian and trail plan to connect the Peace River and Van Fleet trails in Wauchula.

· City of Winter Springs – ($49,000) to create a Parks and Recreation Master Plan to offer recreation projects and programs including biking and pedestrian opportunities.

· DeSoto County – ($25,000) to update DeSoto County’s comprehensive plan and land development regulations to address airport compatibility.

· East Central Florida Regional Planning Council – ($40,000) to develop the East Central Florida Food Resiliency Action Plan for a more resilient local, county and regional food system.

· East Central Florida Regional Planning Council – ($34,000) to create a Strategic Resilience Action Plan for the recently established East Central Florida Regional Resilience Collaborative.

· Emerald Coast Regional Council – ($40,000) to develop a corridor master plan for US-90 in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties that focuses on a multiuse trail.

· Hendry County – ($40,000) to create a report to help implement the Hendry County findings from the AirGlades Land Use Study in order to evaluate and support future development.

· Town of Horseshoe Beach – ($10,000) to complete evaluation and appraisal-based amendments to the Horseshoe Beach comprehensive plan.

· Town of Lantana – ($35,000) to develop a Post-Disaster Plan.

· Village of Indiantown – ($50,000) to prepare a village-wide Stormwater Master Plan.

· Washington County – ($35,000) to complete a development guide as a resource for economic development and investment in the SR-79 Corridor.

More information can be found on the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity website HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.