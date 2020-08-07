Advertisement

Former Trump Adviser endorses North-Central Florida Congressional Candidate

Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, traveled to North-Central Florida to support District 3 Congressional Candidate Judson Sapp. Stone spoke exclusively to TV20 and said that Congress needs more "Trump Republicans" such as Sapp.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone traveled to North-Central Florida to show his support for businessman and District 3 Congressional Candidate Judson Sapp.

During an event at the Bradford County Fairgrounds, Thursday evening Stone spoke exclusively to TV20. He said it is important to have “Trump Republicans” be elected because they can help the President accomplish his goals.

"The President can not do this alone, even if he is reelected. He needs members of congress, men and women who are not just part of a herd, but will stand up for a reform agenda," said Stone.

Stone was convicted of making false statements, and witness tampering during Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. President Trump granted him clemency.

To find out more information about the other candidates in 3rd Congressional District Race click on the links below.

2020 Primary Preview: Republicans running to represent Florida’s 3rd Congressional District (Part 1)
2020 Primary Preview: Republicans running to represent Florida’s 3rd Congressional District (Part 2)
2020 Primary Preview: Democrats running to represent Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Bar Owners Rally for reopening at State Capitol

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Elections

2020 Primary Preview: Republicans running to represent Florida’s 3rd Congressional District (Part 2)

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Republican race for the 3rd Congressional District includes 10 candidates competing for the party's nomination. Dr. James St. George, David Theus, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, and Amy Pope Wells are hoping to replace current Representative Ted Yoho, who has been serving since 2012.

News

Gators add Arkansas, Texas A&M to the schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Gators football knows its two extra opponents for the 2020 season

News

Ocala businesses prepare for a potential mask mandate - 6pm

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Elections

Former Trump Adviser endorses North-Central Florida Congressional Candidate

Updated: 1 hours ago
Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, traveled to North-Central Florida to support District 3 Congressional Candidate Judson Sapp. Stone spoke exclusively to TV20 and said that Congress needs more "Trump Republicans" such as Sapp.

News

Ocala businesses prepare for a potential mask mandate - 5pm

Updated: 2 hours ago

Elections 2020

2020 Primary Preview: Republicans running to represent Florida’s 3rd Congressional District (Part 2)

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The Republican race for the 3rd Congressional District includes 10 candidates competing for the party's nomination. Dr. James St. George, David Theus, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, and Amy Pope Wells are hoping to replace current Representative Ted Yoho, who has been serving since 2012.

News

Columbia County Sheriff and four employees quarantined with COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to a Columbia County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, five employees have been quarantined over the last few weeks.

News

Ocala businesses prepare for a potential mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
While some businesses have been proactive with the ordinance, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn can still make the decision to veto.

News

Dunnellon set to receive money from state for community planning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The City of Dunnellon is set to receive $35000 in Community Planning Technical Assistance Grants.