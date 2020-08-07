Former Trump Adviser endorses North-Central Florida Congressional Candidate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone traveled to North-Central Florida to show his support for businessman and District 3 Congressional Candidate Judson Sapp.

During an event at the Bradford County Fairgrounds, Thursday evening Stone spoke exclusively to TV20. He said it is important to have “Trump Republicans” be elected because they can help the President accomplish his goals.

"The President can not do this alone, even if he is reelected. He needs members of congress, men and women who are not just part of a herd, but will stand up for a reform agenda," said Stone.

Stone was convicted of making false statements, and witness tampering during Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. President Trump granted him clemency.

To find out more information about the other candidates in 3rd Congressional District Race click on the links below.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.