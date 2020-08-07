Gators add Arkansas, Texas A&M to the schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football’s 2020 schedule is now complete. The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday that the Gators will add Texas A&M and Arkansas to its schedule.

In a televised announcement the SEC announced that UF will host Arkansas and will travel to Texas A&M - this is in addition to its regular SEC slate, which includes match-ups with all of Florida’s SEC East opponents and SEC West teams, LSU and Ole Miss.

This move comes after the conference announced that it was moving to a 10-game conference-only slate.

These games will not only allow Florida quarterback Kyle Trask to play in his home state of Texas, but it also signals the return of former Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks. Franks transferred away from the program this off season after suffering a season-ending injury last fall.

The SEC has yet to announce the dates for these games or the 2020 schedule. The fall season is expected to start on Sept. 26, while the SEC Championship game is set for Dec. 19.

